Microsoft changes schedule for its annual Build conference

American multinational technology company Microsoft recently updated its events website to reveal the dates of Microsoft Build 2021, which is its annual developer conference.

According to The Verge, the new listing suggests that the conference will take place from May 25-27 this year.

It will also be held virtually, along with many of Microsoft's 2021 events.

The company's Build-specific website still includes information about Build 2020 and does not appear to have been updated with the new dates yet.

As per The Verge, the 2020 Microsoft Build was also held remotely.

The 48-hour event was free of charge; workshops and keynotes were live-streamed.

Build is primarily targeted at developers and is often Microsoft's opportunity to showcase upcoming changes to Windows, Office, Edge, and other services.

At last year's conference, the company exhibited its Fluid Framework, PowerToys Run launcher, and Project Reunion, among other new products