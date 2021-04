Covid surge: Punjab police, security guards distribute masks to people visiting Golden Temple

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, Punjab police and security guards on April 04 distributed masks to people in Heritage Street leading to Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on April 05.

They were also seen creating awareness regarding the Covid-19 guidelines.

Punjab has reported 3,019 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 2,51,460, while active cases reached at 25,314.