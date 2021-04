COVID-19: India's daily cases cross 1 lakh for first time

India reports all-time high daily COVID cases with 1,03,558 new infections.

This is the first time that India has recorded over 1 lakh cases in a single-day.

Country's COVID caseload stood at 1,25,89,067 with 7,41,830 active cases.

52,847 beneficiaries were discharged in last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 1,16,82,136.

With 478 new deaths, death toll mounts to 1,65,101 .

Vaccination drive is underway across country.

So far 7,91,05,163 COVID vaccine jabs have been inoculated.