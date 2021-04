COVID-19: Rajkot-based organisation providing free meals to people getting vaccinated

A Rajkot-based organisation is providing free meals to people getting vaccinated at a COVID-19 inoculation centre.

Food is being prepared at the COVID-19 inoculation centre.

Social distancing is being followed at the centre.

The organisers are also providing sanitisers and masks to the beneficiaries.

"We're providing breakfast, lunch, dinner so people don't stress about having to work after going home.

They can relax here," an organiser said.