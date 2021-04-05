Flash floods and landslides in Indonesia kill dozens

Multiple disasters caused by torrential rain in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 55 people and displaced thousands, the country’s disaster relief agency has said.Mud tumbled from surrounding hills onto dozens of homes in Lamenele village shortly after midnight on Sunday on Adonara island in East Nusa Tenggara province.
At least 23 killed and hundreds displaced after flash floods in eastern Indonesia
Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 23 people and displaced hundreds. The..
