Akshay Kumar admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Akshay Kumar, who tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday, revealed a day later that he has been hospitalised.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the 53-year-old actor thanked his fans and well-wishers for showering him with prayers.

In his statement, Akshay added that he is in the hospital as a precautionary measure and that he is looking forward to be back to home soon.

On Sunday morning, Akshay Kumar revealed he has contracted the coronavirus.

#AkshayKumar #Covid19 #AkshayKumarHospitalised