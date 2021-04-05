Dramatic moment a tree was set on FIRE by a lightning bolt

This is the terrifying moment a tree was set on FIRE after being hit by a lightning bolt, just three feet from where a family stood in their garden.

Monica Capen, 47, was filming the storm outside her parents' home in Climax, North Carolina, USA when a bolt caught a tree closer than she expected on March 27.

A flash of orange and red suddenly bursts into shot as the lightning bolt hits the tree, setting it alight for a brief moment and burning the wood.