Dramatic moment a tree was set on FIRE by a lightning bolt
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:23s 0 shares 1 views
Dramatic moment a tree was set on FIRE by a lightning bolt
This is the terrifying moment a tree was set on FIRE after being hit by a lightning bolt, just three feet from where a family stood in their garden.
Monica Capen, 47, was filming the storm outside her parents' home in Climax, North Carolina, USA when a bolt caught a tree closer than she expected on March 27.
A flash of orange and red suddenly bursts into shot as the lightning bolt hits the tree, setting it alight for a brief moment and burning the wood.
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Dramatic moment a power line collapsed in the snow - and set fire to an orchard
A family's birthday celebrations were dramatically interrupted by the "Beast From The East mark two" - when a power line collapsed..
SWNS STUDIO