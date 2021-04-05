Easter Covid Concerns Recap

Now concerned what this could mean for the covid-19 positivity rate.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us in the studio this morning.

Micah, with the the amount of people fully vaccinated -- why are health leaders still concerned?

That's a great question as more than 26-thousand people are fully vaccinated here in tippecanoe county.

But health leaders say it's still not enough to feel in the clear.

Easter is a holiday that tends to bring large gathering whether in church or through other outdoor activities.

When it comes to holiday gathering -- the cdc says people who have been fully vaccinated can safely gather.

That's both outside and indoors without masks.

But the cdc recommends people who are not fully vaccinated only celebrate with those living in their household.

And if possible -- participate in activities where you can stay six feet apart.

Iu health arnett's chief medical officer is worried that people weren't so motivated to stick to covid-safety guidelines this year.

Last year at this time i think there was a lot of fear so i think people were more motivated to sort of hunker down because we didn't understand as much as we know now.

The cdc is recommending that church services remain virtual.

The latest indiana covid-19 dashboard numbers shows nearly 1,000 people tested positive for covid on saturday alone.

When it comes to spreading covid-19, you can be contagious 48 before you start showing symptoms. health officials are encouraging people to continue masking up until more people are vaccinated.

Reporting in studio, micah upshaw, news 18.

Thanks, micah.

