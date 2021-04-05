IPL 2021: Tournament to be played with restrictions, without audience, informs Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik talked about upcoming IPL matches to be conducted in Maharashtra.

He said that permission to conduct matches is granted with restrictions but audience will not be allowed to sit in the stadium.

Speaking to ANI, Malik said, "IPL permission has been granted, matches to be played with restrictions.

People are not allowed to sit in the stadium, only relays can be done.

Players and others involved in IPL will be required to isolate themselves at the same place." "The BCCI has demanded that all players should be vaccinated, but as per ICMR guidelines, age limit is 45 years.

Until and unless it issues new guidelines, we can't vaccinate.

As soon as we get permission, more people will be vaccinated," he added.