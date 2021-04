Two dogs that brutally mauled a grandmother to death in her own garden are to be destroyed

The dogs who mauled an 85-year-old grandmother to death in a vicious attack in her own garden are going to be destroyed.

Lucille Downer was tragically killed on Friday (2/2) after two dogs managed to get through a hole in the fence into her garden in Rowley Regis, West Mids.

She suffered serious injuries following the sustained attack and was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.