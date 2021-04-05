Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh resigns hours after HC ordered CBI probe

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigned on Monday after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into the allegations of extortion against him.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Deshmukh said that he is resigning on moral grounds.

‘I don't have the moral right to continue in office after the court order.I have decided to quit.

Kindly relieve me from my post,’ Deshmukh's resignation letter said,’ Deshmukh wrote in his resignation letter.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused the Home Minister of extortion and illegal transfers.

