Anil Deshmukh no more wanted to remain in his post: Nawab Malik

Soon after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik informed that Anil Deshmukh no more wanted to remain in his post.

"After the high court order, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Pawar Ji and party leaders and said he doesn't want to remain in the post because the inquiry will be there.

He went to tender his resignation to the CM.

Party has requested to the CM to accept his resignation," said Nawab Malik.

Anil Deshmukh's resignation comes amid corruption allegations by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

In his resignation letter to Maharashtra CM, Home Minister said he doesn't find it morally correct to continue as the home minister after Bombay High Court's order.