Stone pelting during COVID-19 protocol enforcement drive in Bihar

A huge crowd comprising of students, pelted stones and vandalised vehicles and properties in Sasaram during COVID-19 protocol enforcement drive carried out by the police and local administration while trying to close a coaching institute.

"Lockdown was being followed but it's an involvement of director but no doubt it would enforce strictly," said Rohtas Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar.

"FIR has been registered against those who provoked the people for such incident during COVID 19 protocols enforcement drive carried out by Police and local administration.

The situation is under control now.

Magistrate is also present here," said Superitendent of Police, Ashish Bharti.