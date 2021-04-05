Jason Bateman Talks SAG Awards Win

Jason Bateman took home Best Male Actor for his role on "Ozark" at the 2021 SAG Awards and shares what it means to be honoured by his peers.
Plus, he discusses what his favourite part was of portraying Marty Byrde on the fan-favourite drama series.
'The Trial of the Chicago 7', the late Chadwick Boseman, and Viola Davis were the big winners at the 2021 SAG Awards.