Yorkshire residents get woken up by sea foam

Parts of the UK woke up to a blanket of snow this morning as a cold snap hit the country after a weekend of sunshine.

On the Yorkshire coast in Whitby, locals have woken up to a different type of white stuff - after waves crashed over the sea wall, covering roads and paths in sea foam.

Local Helen Brow captured spectacular video of the waves battering the resort as heavy winds sent the foam inland.