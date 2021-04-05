Skip to main content
1 dead, 3 injured after early morning hit-and-run crash at Lafayette and Clinton

1 dead, 3 injured after early morning hit-and-run crash at Lafayette and Clinton

Police say they are looking for two people in connection to an early morning collision near downtown Fort Wayne Sunday that left one person dead and three others injured.

At 1-25 this morning the fort wayne police department responded to a reported motor vehicle accident with possible injuries.the initial reports stated that a pick-up truck and a small car involved and that the pick-up truck struck a pole and one of the occupants was trapped inside.

When officers arrived on the scene they located 2 vehicles at the intersection of lafayette and clinton in the northbound lanes.

They located a total of 4 occupants inside the pick-up truck and there was no occupants in the other vehicle at the time of their arrival.3 occupants inside the truck were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and there was one victim inside the truck that was pronounced deceased on scene.witnesses advised say 2 people from inside the car fled the scene after the accident.this incident is being investigated by the fort wayne police

