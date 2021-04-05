Anil Deshmukh tenders resignation as Maharashtra Home Minister after Bombay HC order | Oneindia News

Soon after the Bombay HC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigned on Monday hours.

Anil Deshmukh’s resignation from the post of Maharashtra home minister has triggered a fresh wave of turmoil in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.

However, if sources are to be believed, the NCP already has a leader lined up to replace Anil Deshmukh.

Dilip Walse Patil, the current minister for labour, and excise, will most likely replace Anil Deshmukh as Maharashtra home minister.

