118-yr-old MP woman becomes 'oldest' to get COVID vaccine

A 118-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar became the 'oldest' person in India to get COVID-19 vaccine.

The centenarian, Tulsi Bai, is the resident of Khimlasa area in Sagar and she got her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on April 04.

According to her Aadhar Card details, her date of birth is Jan 01, 1903.

Tulsi Bai said, "I have myself received the corona vaccine, so everybody should get it.

There is no problem in getting inoculated.

The people should wait for their turn and get themselves vaccinated." Collector of Sagar district, Deepak Singh also appealed to citizens to get COVID-19 vaccine and cited the example of centenarian woman.