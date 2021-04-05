Lift City Church Celebrates Community Day

Also in lafayette .... lift city church hosted their "rise and return "community day event today for this upcoming easter weekend.

At the event there was food vendors, businesses & organizations, a covid-19 vaccination station for those sixteen and older, and some 700+ easter basket giveaways, music, & much more.

Leaders of lift city believe this is the perfect area for the church because they want to uplift the community around them.

Lift city church says they welcome all newcomers to come and be a part of something special.