Grant Me Hope: Four children from Crystal Springs, MS hoping to be adopted by a loving family

- hoping to get adopted.- today we'll meet four siblings- from crystal springs who are- looking for a home that'll- accept all of them as family.

- take a look.- no l3rd needed- - - - - my name is leah saliayah- , i am 14 years old and i'm her- with my two sisters and my- brother.

We might - look like a big group but we're- actually not ad we actually lov- the people that we get- to know.

We're looking to get - adopted into a great family tha- will love us and stuff- and take care of us.

Olivia is- 10 years old.

She likes dancing- singing, all types of - stuff.

She said that she wants- to be a doctor when gets older.- keidriunna is 7,- she's fixing to be 8, and she - likes to dance ad stuff.

Amariu- is 4, he talks about- in the car- racing and going very fast and- stuff.

I like to sing and dance- and when i get older i- would like to either be in the- army, be a lawyer, do peoples'- hair, and be in the cia - - - or the fbi.

Because i like- solving things and problems and- stuff.

What family means to - me is that we can actually spen- time, go places together, like- - - - be with each other, and do all- kinds of exciting things- together like have fun and enjo- the - - - moment.

It will feel really goo- to get adopted by a good family- that will treat us- right and love us for who we- - - - are.

And we are lot of fun too.- - - - if you're interested in adoptin- the siblings, you can visit the- mississippi department of child- protection- services website at m-d-c-p-s - dot m-s dot gov and click on th- mississippi heart gallery for - more information.

- to learn more about all the - children that are aired,- families should contact - 601 - 359-4133.