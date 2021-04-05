LG is quitting the smartphone business

The South Korean tech giant announced that it would close down its mobile phone unit after years of losses, marking the end of an era for a trailblazer in the Android world.
CNN’s Selina Wang reports.
The South Korean tech giant announced that it would close down its mobile phone unit after years of losses, marking the end of an era for a trailblazer in the Android world.
CNN’s Selina Wang reports.
It happened. LG just announced that it’s closing its mobile business unit worldwide. And so ends the glorious era of unique..
LG was one of the first manufacturers to jump on the Android bandwagon more than a decade ago — it launched its first handset..