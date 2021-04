Do you know how much you're spending every month thanks to recurring automatic payments? Most have no clue

It takes the average American almost three months between deciding to cancel a recurring spend and actually canceling it, according to new research.

Not only that, but a survey of 2,000 Americans (with a debit or credit card) revealed 58% of those with recurring spends said they've forgotten about at least one recurring payment they've set up.

Commissioned by Chase and conducted by OnePoll, the survey delved into respondents' recurring spends, and how they've been handling their finances.