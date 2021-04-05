More people will be exposed: Fadnavis on Anil Deskhmukh's resignation

After resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deskhmukh, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that more faces will be unmasked as soon as the investigation will be progressed in the allegations against Deshmukh.

"Home Minister Anil Deskhmukh should have resigned at the moment he was blamed for the racket.

I firmly believe that more things will come out now.

This is like tip of iceberg.

The moment the investigation progresses, more faces will be unmasked," said Devendra Fadnavis.

Anil Deskhmukh resigned as Maharashtra Home Minister after High Court ordered probe in former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations against Deshmukh.