Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: HM Shah meets injured security personnel

Home Minister Amit Shah met injured jawans in Naxal attack at Ramkrishna Care hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on April 05.

He also met CRPF personnel at CRPF camp in Bijapur.

In a horrific incident, at least 22 security personnel were killed, over 30 injured and one went missing in exchange of fire between forces and Naxals along Bijapur-Sukma border.