M4.0 earthquake hits in L.A. county

The USGS is reporting a 4.0 magnitude earthquake (now upgraded to a 4.1) in Los Angeles County at about 4:45 a.m.
The epicenter was in Lennox near Hollywood Park.
So far there are no reports of damage.
The USGS is reporting a 4.0 magnitude earthquake (now upgraded to a 4.1) in Los Angeles County at about 4:45 a.m.
The epicenter was in Lennox near Hollywood Park.
So far there are no reports of damage.
A swarm of earthquakes rattled the south Los Angeles County community of Lennox early Monday morning, the largest carrying a..
The Pest County Rescue Research Service, which helps everyone from lost hikers to people under rubble after an earthquake, has seen..