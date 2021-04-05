Vaccine appointment transportation by LIFE Senior Services

OUT THERE!WHEN WE RETURN..

YOUR EASTERWEEKEND FORECAST.THERE'S ALWAYS A RIDE READYAND WAITING.... TO DRIVE SENIORSTO THE COVID VACCINEAND HERE'S WHAT THE RIDE LOOKSLIKE.THIS GREEN MACHINE ... ISPROVIDED BY 'LIFE SENIORSERVICES'.THE ORGANIZATION WAS JUSTAWARDED 100-THOUSAND DOLLARS...BY THE 'INDIAN NATIONS COUNCILOF GOVERNMENTS'... TO KEEPTHEIR WORK GOING.PART OF THAT... INCLUDESHELPING THE ELDERLY GET TO ANDFROM VACCINE APPOINTMENTS."We became aware thattransportation was an emergingchallenge.

Many folks could calla neighbor, or a child and theycould get a ride but lots offolks couldn't."