37th Annual Candidates Forum held ahead of Tuesday's primary elections in Mississippi
37th Annual Candidates Forum held ahead of Tuesday's primary elections in Mississippi
- north gulfport civic club in- conjunction with the- gulfport branch of the naacp- hosted their 37th annual- candidates forum at isaiah- fredericks community- center.
- news 25s janae jordan attended- the forum and brings us more- details.- - time is winding down for- residents across the area to- decided who they are voting - for in the primary elections so- citizens in the - city of gulfport came together- at the isaiah fredericks- community center to listen to - each candidate one- last time before submitting - their ballot on tuesday.
Gary - fredericks, gulfport branch - naacp president tells news 25,- its - important to know exactly who - you are voting for.
- gary fredericks, gulfport naacp- president - "the issues that are being addressed today are - - - - collaborative issues that every- resident and tax payer in the - city of gulfport have concerns- about so this - is an engagement to allow - everyone that's on the municipa- - ballot to participate in a- democracy" janae jordan - news 25- "gulfport is the second largest city in the state of mississipp- and residents say that they - want to see the city of gulfpor- grow in all areas not in just - - - - certain parts."
Chris fisher.
Political action coordinator fo- the north gulfport civic club - and the gulfport- branch of the naacp - "im concerned with what's best for all of gulfport - unfortunately it seems like - - - - certain areas get more attentio- than others and we don't need - that we don't need- that in our community that ther- is only a response when there i- some kind of- trauma or some kind of action w- need to not only be dealing wit- problems in our - community but we need to be - finding solutions and promoting- growth" fredericks says he wants to - economic development- within the city of gulfport.- gary fredericks, gulfport naacp- president - "we need to continue on our pathway of economic development- economic development brings tax- base expansion for every citize- it brings - money to the schools we are a - tourism community we want to- also become a large - - - - health care mecca for the - state."
The main goal of the candidates- forum was to get people - informed and to make sure peopl- exercise their right to - vote.
- chris fisher.
Political action- coordinator for the north - gulfport civic club and the - gulfport- branch of the naacp - "please exercise your right
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Local primaries coming up April 6th
South Mississippians, it’s almost time once more to grab your voter ID or other form of acceptable identification and make..