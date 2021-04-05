37th Annual Candidates Forum held ahead of Tuesday's primary elections in Mississippi

- north gulfport civic club in- conjunction with the- gulfport branch of the naacp- hosted their 37th annual- candidates forum at isaiah- fredericks community- center.

- news 25s janae jordan attended- the forum and brings us more- details.- - time is winding down for- residents across the area to- decided who they are voting - for in the primary elections so- citizens in the - city of gulfport came together- at the isaiah fredericks- community center to listen to - each candidate one- last time before submitting - their ballot on tuesday.

Gary - fredericks, gulfport branch - naacp president tells news 25,- its - important to know exactly who - you are voting for.

- gary fredericks, gulfport naacp- president - "the issues that are being addressed today are - - - - collaborative issues that every- resident and tax payer in the - city of gulfport have concerns- about so this - is an engagement to allow - everyone that's on the municipa- - ballot to participate in a- democracy" janae jordan - news 25- "gulfport is the second largest city in the state of mississipp- and residents say that they - want to see the city of gulfpor- grow in all areas not in just - - - - certain parts."

Political action coordinator fo- the north gulfport civic club - and the gulfport- branch of the naacp - "im concerned with what's best for all of gulfport - unfortunately it seems like - - - - certain areas get more attentio- than others and we don't need - that we don't need- that in our community that ther- is only a response when there i- some kind of- trauma or some kind of action w- need to not only be dealing wit- problems in our - community but we need to be - finding solutions and promoting- growth" fredericks says he wants to - economic development- within the city of gulfport.- gary fredericks, gulfport naacp- president - "we need to continue on our pathway of economic development- economic development brings tax- base expansion for every citize- it brings - money to the schools we are a - tourism community we want to- also become a large - - - - health care mecca for the - state."

The main goal of the candidates- forum was to get people - informed and to make sure peopl- exercise their right to - vote.

