WE'RE OPEN: Local fitness center 'pivots' to stay afloat during pandemic

Over the past year, local businesses have been forced to adapt and overcome the challenges that came with operating during COVID--and many of them are still picking up the pieces.

IDAHO NEWS 6'S NATASHA WILLIAMS SHOWS US HOW A LOCAL FITNESS CENTER KEPT GOING IN THIS MORNING'S WE'RE OPEN REPORT. THIS FITNESS CENTER'S NAME IS UNIQUE--PIVOT. ORIGINALLY... THE NAME SEEMED TO REPRESENT A SHIFT IN ITS FOUNDER... KRISTIN ARMSTRONG'S LIFE--FROM OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST TO ENTREPRENEUR. BUT WHEN THE PANDEMIC HIT... PIVOT HAD TO LIVE UP TO ITS NAME IN A DIFFERENT WAY. "YOU HAD TO MEET PEOPLE WHERE THEY WERE.

YOUHAD TO BE NIMBLE ASA BUSINESS."THANKS TO THEPANDEMIC... PIVOTBECAME THE NAMEOF THE GAME FOROWNER KRISTINARMSTRONG."OUR SECONDLOCATION INDOWNTOWN BOISEOPENED JUST LASTWINTER, JUST ACOUPLE OF MONTHSBEFORE WE HAD TOSHUT DOWN."THEY OFFEREDONLINE CLASSESAND WORKED HARDTO STAY AFLOAT.BUT AS SOMEONEWHO ALWAYSSTRIVES TO BE THEBEST... KRISTIN SAYSIT WAS HARD NOT TOFEEL A BIT DEFLATED."GOSH IF IT WASN'TFOR THE JOURNEYS,I'VE HAD AND THETHINGS I'VE LEARNEDWINNING OLYMPICGOLD MEDALS IMIGHT NOT HAVEBEEN ABLE TOHANDLE OPENING ABUSINESS AND THENHAVING TO CLOSE ITDOWN JUST A FEWDAYS LATER."BUT OPERATINGDURING THEPANDEMIC TAUGHTHER A VALUABLELESSON."IF YOU'RE KEEPINGIT GOING, YOU WIN IN2020.

YOU WIN!

THISNEEDS TO BELOOKED AT AS ANACCOMPLISHMENT."NOW... WEIGHTS ARELIFTING... AND BIKEWHEELS ARESPINNING ONCEAGAIN AT PIVOT.EVEN THOUGH COVIDPRECAUTIONS LIKEMASKS ARE INPLACE... THEMEMBERS DON'TSEEM TO MIND."SPEAKING OF THEMEMBERS OF PIVOT,THEY'RE SAYING 'WEWILL DO ANYTHING,WE WILL WEARMASKS AND WE WILLDO ANYTHING TO BEPRESENT BECAUSETHIS IS OUR MENTALHEALTH NOW.'"AND IT'S THATCONNECTIONBETWEEN PHYSICALAND MENTAL HEALTHKRISTIN HOPES TOCONTINUE TONURTURE IN AND OUTOF THE GYM."PEOPLE HAVEREALIZED WHATBEING IN THEOUTDOORS ANDBEING PART OF ACOMMUNITY CAN DOFOR YOU.

IT'S SOPOWERFUL."PIVOT HAS A TON OFDIFFERENT CLASSOPTIONS FOR ALLDIFFERENT FITNESSLEVELS... AND HASTWOLOCATIONS--ONE ONTEN MILE AND ONEHERE IN DOWNTOWNBOISE.NATASHA WILLIAMS,IDAHO NEWS 6.