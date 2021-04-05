What you need to know: April 5

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Monday, April 5.

Officers are searching for the attacker of a homeless man in chico.

Police say that man is in the hospital after the stabbing by the lindo channel, behind the raley's on east ave.

The victim is in the hospital under critical condition.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the department.

### siskyou county deputies are searching for more information..

After they discovered the body of a woman missing out of oakland..

The siskiyou county sheriff's office says the body of tatianan dugger was found by a hiker near the city of weed.

The butte count sheriff's office was leading the search after her disappearance in january.

Investigators say the body looked like it had been in the area for some time.

A paradise woman is now facing charges of drunk driving and a hate crime..

The d-a's office says "martina garci of paradise used her car as a deadly weapon when she drove at an african american traffic flagger.

The da's office says the assault was racially motivated and could add an additional three years to her already potential sentence four years in jail.### happening this week- from main street to the miwday..

You can expect road work along park avenue in chico .

From today though friday - public works crews will be trimming trees in the area.

You can expect delays between 7 am and 4 p-m this project is part of the park avenue rehabilition project.

### the seventh annual butte county superintendent of school's high school art show is virtual this year.

It features the works of students selected by art teachers from schools throughout the county.

There were 18 winners in six categories...with nearly 100 works submitted.

You can view all of the submissions and winners for yourself... we have a link at action news now dot com slash links.

The cdc reports over 4 million doses of the vaccine were administered last friday..

That's a new record.

It brings the seven-day average of shots in arms to more than three million a day.

161-million doses have now been administered in the u-s, with more than 59- million americans now fully vaccinated.

The c-d-c reports about thirty-one percent of the population have received at least one vaccine dose..

## today begins 'week two' of the trail of former minneapolis police officer..

Derek chavin.

Legal experts expect the prosecution to continue last weeks strategy of playing the cell phone video of george floyd's death.

Testimony from members of the minneapolis police department... including the police chief..

