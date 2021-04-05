Voters decide school bond issue and school board

This week is a big week for the st.

Joseph school district and all those who care about it.

With voters taking to the polls on tuesday to decide whether to vote yes or no to the $107 million dollar school bond issue.

The money will go towards a new high school, upgrades to central, converting benton and lafayette to middle schools, expanding hillyard technical programs, and districtwide repairs.voting yes -- would mean a tax increase.

If the market value of your home is $50,000 -- taxes would go up by less than $28 dollars a year.

If your home is $100-thousand -- taxes would increase by less than $56 dollars a year.

St.

Joseph voters will also decide who they want on the school board.

The candidates are there on your screen.

8 candidates vying for three seats -- and those are ones that current board members are hoping to hold on to.

Those seeking re-election are lute atieh, larry koch, and rick gehring.

The five new candidates looking to take one of those seats are david foster, colby oyerly, david jordan, latonya williams and kenneth reeder.

The three highest voter-getters will win a three-year term on the