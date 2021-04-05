Black Nurses of Evansville to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics This Week

Vaccine Clinic Access Being Expanded to Ethnic Minorities
Vaccine Clinic Access Being Expanded to Ethnic Minorities
Stadium in louisville.
Memorial baptist church in evansville -- hosted another covid-19 vaccine clinic.
The black nurses of evansville and ascension saint vincent hospital-- teamed up to operate the clinic.... during their last event--they were able to vaccinate nearly 100 local hoosiers..... this time---the goal was set higher -- vaccinating 114 people.... "it feels wonderful.
We're just trying to get everybody safe and vaccinated."
We're told - more clinics are already in the works - with two more planned for this week - one on april 7th -
