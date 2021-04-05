All of Your Questions About Filing Taxes During COVID-19, Answered

Questions about your 2020 taxes?.We're here to help.Unemployment is usually taxable income, buttaxes are being waived on the first $10,200 inunemployment benefits for most people.The 2021 tax deadline has been extended toMay 17, meaning you have more time to paywithout incurring penalties or interest.Those who were affected by thepandemic and have retirementaccounts could withdraw upto $100,000 of their savingswithout early withdrawalpenalties all throughout 2020, Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub Analyst.If you received a stimulus payment, you willnot owe any taxes on it or have to pay it back.Unfortunately, full-time W-2 employeesworking from home cannot claim thehome office deduction.Talk with you tax professionalabout any other questions youhave about your 2020 taxes