Are Any Home Improvements Tax Deductible?

Are any home improvements tax deductible?.In some situations, you can take a deductionif you've taken out a home equity line ofcredit to pay for the renovations.You can take a deduction if you addyour property taxes to the interest onyour HELOC and primary mortgage, Holden Lewis, Nerd Wallet Expert.A second way to do a tax deductionfor any home remodel is if it is toaccommodate a disability.For example, these would be improvementslike installing ramps or chair lifts.If you want to do any home revamps for taxpurposes alone, it's best to speak with anexpert and consult with a financial planner