PM to raise a pint as lockdown restrictions ease on 12 April

Boris Johnson says he will ‘raise a pint of beer to his lips’ on 12th April when lockdown restrictions are eased.

Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street to confirm the government will implement phase two of its roadmap out of lockdown next week, the Prime Minister confirmed that gyms and hairdressers will also be allowed to reopen but urged caution in the face of further waves of the pandemic.

Report by Chinnianl.

