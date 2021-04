PM rules out Covid passports under phase 2

Boris Johnson insists Covid passports will not be required when outdoor leisure and hospitality services reopen next week but admits they may have a role to play in phase three of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown – when indoor gatherings and foreign travel could be allowed.

Report by Chinnianl.

