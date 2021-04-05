Daily Dividend Report: PNC,C,LSI,RPM,EFC

The dividend will be payable May 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 16, 2021.

The board of directors of PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.15 per share.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 3, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share of common stock.

The annualized dividend of Life Storage is $2.96 per share that, based on today's opening share price, equates to an annual rate of approximately 3.4%.

The dividend will be paid on April 26, 2021 to Shareholders of record on April 14, 2021.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 15, 2021.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable on May 25, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 30, 2021.

This dividend represents an increase of 40% as compared to the Company's previously declared monthly common dividend.