From Ranbir to Kangana, check who all clicked in 'dream city'

Several Bollywood celebrities were papped in the 'city of dreams', Mumbai.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped post clinic visit in Mumbai.

He had tested COVID positive and is fully recovered now.

With COVID shield on, singer AR Rahman was seen promoting his next film '99 Songs'.

The ace singer has turned into producer and writer for the film.

Actor Kangana Ranaut was snapped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai.

Despite spike in COVID cases in the city, 'Queen' actress was clicked without mask.

Actor Ananya Panday looked stylish as she got papped in the city.

She will be next seen in 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Actors Suniel Shetty and Sonu Sood were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Both the actors were seen in masks amid pandemic.