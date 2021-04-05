Will welcome surrendered Naxals, but no option if you have weapons: Amit Shah

While addressing Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Bijapur, days after Naxal attack which left 22 security personnel dead and over 30 injured, Home Minister Amit Shah motivated the jawans and also said the government will welcome those who wish to surrender, but will have no option left for Naxalites who continue fight with weapons.

"When a friend leaves us and goes we do feel sad.

But the poor of this area is devoid of development due to Naxal issue.

We welcome those who want to surrender and come to us but we'll have no option if you have weapons in hands," said HM Shah.

He added, "Government of India understands all your problems and is firmly standing with you in this fight.

We will address all the loopholes as early as possible."