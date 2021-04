Nearly 100 students found COVID positive in Himachal School

99 students of a private school in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Moreover, some teachers and staff members have also contracted the virus, taking the cumulative figure at the school to 158.

Dr. Rajesh Guleri, Chief Medical Officer, Chamba on April 5 urged 45 years age group to get vaccinated at the nearest medical center.

He further directed people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviors.