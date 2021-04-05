'Godzilla vs. Kong' is a pandemic box office hit

“Godzilla vs.
Kong” brought in $48.5 million over the five-day holiday weekend in North America.
Warner Bros., like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.
CNN’s Paul R.
La Monica reports.
“Godzilla vs.
Kong” brought in $48.5 million over the five-day holiday weekend in North America.
Warner Bros., like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.
CNN’s Paul R.
La Monica reports.
‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Opens at
the Box Office With $48.5 Million.
The Warner Bros. film raked in
$48.5 million..
“Godzilla vs. Kong” is a terrible movie. After months and months of nonstop hype and incredible opening box office numbers, I..