Experts debunk claims that vaccines cause new COVID-19 variants

False rumours have circulated on Facebook in France that vaccinated people are more likely to infect others with new strains.
Immunologists and the WHO have reiterated that there is "no evidence" of this.
False rumours have circulated on Facebook in France that vaccinated people are more likely to infect others with new strains.
Immunologists and the WHO have reiterated that there is "no evidence" of this.
As of right now, 32% of Americans have gotten at least their first dose.
Every person that gets vaccinated, receives a CDC vaccine card with information of which shot you got and when you got it. The card..