Allen Police Find 6 Dead, Say Suicide Pact Shared On Social Media Mentions 'Killing Family'
Allen Police Find 6 Dead, Say Suicide Pact Shared On Social Media Mentions 'Killing Family'

A welfare check just before 1 a.m.

On April 5 led Allen police to the discovery of six bodies in the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive.

Katie Johnston reports.