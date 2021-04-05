Monday 4/5 Insider Buying Report: DCTH, SRG

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Delcath Systems, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Gerard J.

Michel bought 15,500 shares of DCTH, for a cost of $12.88 each, for a total investment of $199,640.

Delcath Systems Inc is trading up about 12% on the day Monday.

Before this latest buy, Michel made one other purchase in the past year, buying $99,375 shares for a cost of $13.25 each.

And on Wednesday, Allison Thrush purchased $98,318 worth of Seritage Growth Properties, purchasing 5,450 shares at a cost of $18.04 a piece.

Seritage Growth Properties is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday.

So far Thrush is in the green, up about 9.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $19.70.