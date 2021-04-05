Small earthquakes shake up Los Angeles in the wee hours

One was reported as a 3.3 Richter scale event at at 4:15 am, and another was measured at 4.0 at 4:44 am.

Two earthquakes hit the Los Angeles area on early Monday morning.

People in Southern California could report feeling the shake, although there are no reports on injury and damage at the moment.