Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Small earthquakes shake up Los Angeles in the wee hours

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:48s 0 shares 1 views
Small earthquakes shake up Los Angeles in the wee hours
Small earthquakes shake up Los Angeles in the wee hours

Two earthquakes hit the Los Angeles area on early Monday morning.

One was reported as a 3.3 Richter scale event at at 4:15 am, and another was measured at 4.0 at 4:44 am.

Two earthquakes hit the Los Angeles area on early Monday morning.

One was reported as a 3.3 Richter scale event at at 4:15 am, and another was measured at 4.0 at 4:44 am.

People in Southern California could report feeling the shake, although there are no reports on injury and damage at the moment.

You might like