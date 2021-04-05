State budget still in limbo

Local leaders say sports betting is a particular sticking point that could negatively impact local counties.

State lawmakers are still working on the budget, days after its original deadline of April 1.

To continue the fight against the pandemic.

When newschannel two spoke with assemblywoman buttenschon last week.... she told us lawmakers were piecing together how to fit the billions of dollars in new funding from the federal stimulus package.... into the current state budget.

A recent concern lawmakers are showing is the proposal of mobile sports betting.

But specifically.... the proposition made that would cut out major parts of upstate new york from getting to take part.

State senator joe griffo says that move could threaten millions of dollars to our local counties.

Casinos.... bowling alleys.... movie theaters.... and gyms.