Behind the scenes at Las Vegas's Roborace

This footage from April 1 takes you backstage from a trial race of autonomous Robocar vehicles in the framework of the Roborace.

This footage from April 1 takes you backstage from a trial race of autonomous Robocar vehicles in the framework of the Roborace.

Roborace is a competition with autonomously driving, electrically powered vehicles.

Cars themselves go around obstacles, accelerate and brake, which frees the pilot from control due to special software that automates all processes.

These competitions are planned to resume in 2021 in Las Vegas.

The estimated cost of such a car is well over $800,000.