Half a Billion Facebook Users' Info Posted on Hacking Site, Experts Find

Cyber intelligence experts say that the leaked information of Facebook users includes phone numbers, .

Email addresses .

And other personal information including location and full name.

This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019.

We found and fixed this issue in August 2019, Andy Stone, Facebook Spokesperson, via CNN.

Though the information is a few years old, experts say that it could still be valuable to identity thieves.

In addition, the way in which the data has been organized and posted makes it easier for hackers to access.

These are the pieces of data cyber criminals spend time searching for to perform social engineering attacks (a type of hacking) .., Rachel Tobac, SocialProof Security CEO, via CNN.

... but now they're all in one place and easily accessible in this leak, which makes social engineering quicker and easier, Rachel Tobac, SocialProof Security CEO, via CNN