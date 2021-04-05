Businessman Djoko Tjandra sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in Jakarta, Indonesia

The Jakarta Corruption Court Judge (Tipikor) sentenced businessman Djoko Soegiarto Tjandra to a 4.5 year prison sentence and a fine of Rp.

The Jakarta Corruption Court Judge (Tipikor) sentenced businessman Djoko Soegiarto Tjandra to a 4.5 year prison sentence and a fine of Rp.

100 million, a subsidiary of six months in prison, in this footage from April 5.

The founder of the Mulia Group is considered guilty of bribing a number of law enforcers related to checking the status of red notices and deleting his name from the wanted list (DPO) and processing fatwas of the Supreme Court (MA).

"Sentenced the defendant to imprisonment for 4 years and 6 months, as well as a fine of Rp.

100 million subsidies for 6 months," said the head of the panel of judges on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, Djoko Tjandra is considered proven guilty of bribing two police generals related to checking red notice status and deleting names from DPOs at the Directorate General of Immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

Djoko was also proven to have bribed two former prosecutors at the Attorney General's Office.