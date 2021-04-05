Dove Cameron Says "LazyBaby" Release Is Like Her "Dreams Are All Coming True"

In our Q&A series Last Call, we get down to the bottom of every last thing with some of our favorite celebs - from the last time they were starstruck to the last song they listened to.

This week, Dove Cameron takes our call.

Dove Cameron is really at the top of her game.

In addition to booking a starring role as Bubbles in the Powerpuff Girls reboot, the multihyphenate 25-year-old is also blessing us with new music.

Following the releases of singles "Remember Me" and "We Belong" last year, Dove debuted a brand-new sound with "LazyBaby." Not only is the track super empowering as she lets go of a love that isn't treating her right, it's also incredibly catchy.

In celebration of the hit single, which we've been playing nonstop, we caught up with the talented singer to discuss everything from the last piece of advice she received that changed her life .

To the last time she was starstruck.

See what she had to say in the video above!