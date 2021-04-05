Rescue crews continue to search for man in West Canada Creek

Rescue crews are still searching for an elderly man in his 90's who they believe fell into West Canada Creek Friday – but they are now calling it a recovery effort, rather than a search and rescue.

It's been 4 days since a man in his 90s went missing by the west canada creek in newport.

State police say the man was attempting to throw a dead bird into the water and fell in.

The search continues.

Nats: helicopter: it's been a long 4 days for first responders here in new port as the search for the missing man continues.

Yesterday state police making a grim discovery in the creek.

None barbera: "we did find a shoe floating in the water downstream that we were able to confirm was our victims. so we are very confident that he did enter the water and was not able to come back out."

State police say the search has been switched to a recovery effort and , and every resource is being exhausted to locate the man.

"as of today and over the last couple of days what we've been doing is we've had our airboat in the water with our dave teams. they've been diving in areas where we think he may have entered or may have gotten stuck or lodged.

And the airboat has been going up and down the river looking for the victim.

We also have avaiation, our helicopters have been over the river looking from the air as well.as well as our drones."

"the west canada creek is actually fed by a dam not too far from the search area where i'm standing now.

New york state police say they're going to be working with the power authroity to help with the search."

"the weather has been so nice and dry that the water is going to stop going over the dam and then we can shut down the flow coming down stream which will greatly reduce the water level where we are searching.so the idea is less water, maybe we will be able to find him quicker."

State police say the community has also been chipping in.

"we've had people come by asking if we need help.

People coming by on their 4 wheelers or walking down the river to see if they see anything."

